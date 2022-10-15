Ice Cube Makes Black And Business History With Big3 Basketball League

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper and mogul Ice Cube has made history, as his Big3 basketball league has been certified as the first Black-owned sports league. The announcement was made today, and it is the first sports league to have received such an official acknowledgment.

The proclamation was made by ByBlack, and the US Black Chambers Inc.

Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz launched the 3-on-3 league b-ball league in 2017. The league wrapped up its fifth season in August and then sold ownership stakes powered by the blockchain. Snoop Dogg, Gary Vee and entrepreneurs have bought teams in the league.

Ice Cube released a statement expressing his adulation.

“Myself and the entire league are honored to be officially certified by ByBlack and the US Black Chambers. From day one, the league has been dedicated to providing opportunities for Black players, fans, investors, and partners, and we are proud to be a part of a nationwide network of Black business owners,” Ice Cube said in a statement. “Supporting Black enterprise is a lifelong passion of mine and the BIG3 will continue to build upon its successes and lift up other Black entrepreneurs.”

Ice Cube’s league is a unique proposition because it is an actual league that has majority Black ownership, whereas other leagues – like the NFL, NHL or NBA – have individual franchises that include Black or minority ownership. All other major sports leagues have similar structures.

ByBlack and US Black Chambers, Inc. are nonprofit organizations rooted in solutions for African American businesses.

“USBC is energized by the BIG3 basketball league becoming a certified ByBlack business. This is the first step of what we deem to be a fruitful partnership, with Ice Cube’s commitment to helping other Black-owned businesses get ByBlack certified. We applaud Ice Cube for leading the way in this initiative and it is our goal to continue this partnership by collaborating with Ice Cube, BIG3, and other Black-owned businesses in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Ron Busby Sr., CEO and President of USBC.