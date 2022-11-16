Ice Spice Spicy Raunchy Tweets Go Viral After Sudden Fame

Ice Spice has become one of the hottest new faces in Hip-Hop.
Her raunchy raps might make your mother want to close her ears and grab the bible. But the Bronx girl with the carrot top knows how to send both the streets and the internet into a frenzy.
2022 was a coming-out party as her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” peaked at number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart back in September.
She quickly lets a man know she’s only interested in “lunch” dates. Her energy remains unchanged. Check out some of these tantalizing old tweets that are going viral.
At the age of 22, when your musical inspirations are both Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, we aren’t surprised by these scandalous statements.
Before you bring out the holy water, we did find some old tweets with a higher-minded tone. Ice Spice fully embraces both sides of heritage.
In one tweet, she questions how someone can be considered Afro-Latinx without having black features. She even specifies her “good mornings” for melanated people.
As with most girls from the Bronx, they can be a healthy mix of rachet and class.