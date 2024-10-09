Ice-T Agrees With Toosii’s “Popcorn Music” Remarks That Releases Aren’t “Everlasting” A

Toosii opens up about his views on the music industry and its lack of long-lasting songs. Ice-T commends Toosii for speaking his mind.

Toosii is speaking his mind about the current state of the music industry and veteran Hip-Hop legend Ice-T is in support of him using his voice to “Call It Like It Is” no Dee-1.

While speaking with Sway Calloway during his recent interview on Sway’s Universe in promotion of his ne album JADED, Toosii got real about his disappointment with today’s music. The “Favorite Song” hitmaker expressed his frustration with the dwindling shelf life of music, claiming that the industry has lost its ability to produce tracks that stand the test of time. According to Toosii, while there are still some good songs out there, none of them have that enduring magic anymore.

“I feel like all of the music that’s been coming out, man, I don’t feel like — I ain’t going to say it’s no good songs coming out, it’s just nothing that’s everlasting, no more,” Toosii confessed.

As he continued, South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records-signed rapper reminisced about an era when records would dominate playlists for years.

“We used to have records that we sing for years,” he said. “You get what I’m saying? We streamed these songs for years.”

Toosii added to his remarks by pointing out how the constant influx of new songs on streaming platforms has made it harder for tracks to stick around like they used to.

“I don’t lie, I just feel like the internet messed up a lot of s##t,” he said. “This world ain’t used to be like this. Everybody ain’t used to be so judgmental. Or if everybody was judgmental, we ain’t have the internet to be able to see all the comments, see everything that’s going on. It’s just a bunch of negative s##t going on.”

He also expressed his feelings that the internet has had one of the most negative impacts on music consumption, noting that today’s music culture is driven by algorithms and fleeting trends that dominate social media.

“So I’ve been jaded by all the music that been coming out, and I feel like that’s kind of the thing,” he said. “I feel like the world been jaded by the music that’s coming out. I feel like it’s all popcorn music. Ain’t none of it sticking.”

In a comment on the post AllHipHop shared covering Toosii’s disdain with the current state of the industry, “Colors” lyricist Ice-T commented a barrage of applause emojis and even voted in a poll in agreement with the North Carolina-bred artist. However, while it’s clear that Toosii is fed up with the negativity running rampant on the internet, he may have inadvertently contributed to issue following his recent disagreement on Twitter with Asian Doll, the girlfriend of the late Chicago rapper, King Von. In a series of posts over the weekend both Toosii and Asian Doll wrote disparaging remarks about each other after he shared a post criticizing the trend of female celebrities gaining popularity for dating rappers and or having their children.

Watch the clip above to hear Toosii’s full remarks on the music industry above and check out the back-and-forth he and Asian Doll got into in the post below.