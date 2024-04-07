Ice-T & Ice Spice Provide Raunchy Explanations For New York Earthquake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

They both need to be jailed, immediately!

Both Ice-T and Ice Spice have provided their explanations for the cause of the rare earthquake that recently struck New York—and their responses likely won’t shock their fans.

In case you haven’t already heard, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey on April 5, jolting neighboring New York City as well. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, an earthquake is “any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks.”

Additionally, the cause of an earthquake is described as the result of the phenomena of “seismic waves produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and ‘slip’.”

But f##k all that, literally! According to Ice-T, there’s a more practical, and x-rated explanation for the #2024JerzQuake.

“ATTENTION,” he wrote in the tweet reposted to his Instagram. “That was not an Earthquake in NJ… I just like to get a little Morning Sex now and then… Everyone relax and get back normal. My fault,” to which Ludacris replied in the comments “Bruh.”

I’m not sure what’s more out of pocket, the fact that Ice-T is still bragging about morning sex at 66 or the fact he’s implying he was clapping his wife 45-year-old wife Coco’s cheeks hard enough to elicit seismic waves capable of causing an earthquake. Not to mention if what Coco said is true about showering once a week. Man, nevermind!

In a another raunchy tweet, Ice Spice detailed what supposedly caused the earthquake, writing, “My bad for the earthquake yall u kno this a## be clappin.”

However, in the same breath, I have to say I’m not quite as disgusted by Ice Spice’s hypothesis as I am Ice-T’s, and that’s probably something that could get me canceled. But I’m not going to sit here and act like I didn’t see her performance in the Betty Boop costume during at the iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 concert last year. Because she surely shook up the world then, which makes her explanation seem that much more plausible.

my bad for the earthquake yall u kno this ass be clappin — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 5, 2024

Peep the insane tweet above and check out additional coverage of the earthquake below.