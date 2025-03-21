Iggy Azalea Says Kanye West Pleasured Himself To Her Photos & Asked About Her Man’s Genitals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea claims West even asked her to work with him again after the incident.

Iggy Azalea has finally exposed the “weird” fantasies she claims Kanye West has about other men days after clashing with the polarizing artist on social media during one of his explosive Twitter rants.

In case you missed it, Azealea and West have been at odds over his mention of her son with Playboi Carti in response to his grievance with the MUSIC album maker for recruiting his daughter North West for his project. Azalea warned West to cut it out and leave her out of his “manic episode” because of the crazy things she claims she knew about him.

Now, during a recent livestream, she has pulled the curtain back on an outrageous story about a 2012 business meeting with Kanye West that took an unexpected and wildly inappropriate turn. Azalea explained that at the time, she was attending multiple label meetings, most of which were professional. But her encounter with Kanye was anything but, and seemingly involved pornography within the first few minutes of their sit down.

“I just met this guy like five minutes ago, and I’m supposed to be in a business meeting, so super weird,” Azalea recalled. “I really looked up to Kanye, so it threw me off. I didn’t know what to say.”

The conversation took a turn when Kanye allegedly revealed he had been looking at her photos regularly every morning.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I j####### to them,'” she said bluntly. “Weird. Don’t know what to say. Weird.”

According to Iggy, Kanye then started asking about her personal life, specifically about her then-boyfriend in an even more bizarre manner.

“He’s like, how big is his dick? Not kidding you,” she revealed. “My face must’ve been like, the f###? He’s like, you don’t got to tell me. You don’t got to tell me. I know it’s big.”

The rapper described feeling stunned by the exchange, questioning why Kanye would even ask about another man in that way. But it didn’t stop there.

“He was like, I know it is. You got to let your boyfriend f### as many different girls as he can. Cause if you’ve got a big dick, then it’s his God-given right to f### as many women.”

While Azalea didn’t elaborate on how the meeting ended, West himself confirmed her claims were valid by replying to a tweet with a clip from Iggy’s live with a remark that didn’t shy away from the encounter.

“This is true,” West wrote in the tweet along with a shoulder shrug emoji.

In another tweet she claimed that West offered her to fly out to Wyoming in 2020 to shoot the Yeezy campaign, to which she declined, calling him and men at large “delusional.”

See additional tweets from both Azalea and West below.