Illseed Thanks Nas For The Shoutout On King’s Disease 3! More Nas Rumors!

NAS THE GOAT! Illseed has some rumors and you are going to want to read this.

I cannot believe it, finally I got acknowledged! There have been a few rappers that mentioned me, most notably Crooked I, but that was a long time ago. I have been illseed – the only illseed for well over 20 years. Now, after all this time, one of the goats of rap finally mentions me! NAS!

First of all, I want to say that the new album is an instant classic. Rappers of a certain age are on notice. Nas is not here for your foolish games or smoke-n-mirrors. He is here to show you that he is THE GOAT. We can argue about it all day, but Nas hit the scene over 30 years ago and the levels he has spit on have been consistently unparalleled. There have only been a couple that have come close, Jay-Z is the closest with the eternal debate.

Anyway, let’s fast forward to why you are reading this. On the song “30,” Nas mentions me when talking about himself. Right at the 40-second mark, he says “I was a illseed, the illest one / the villain Nas but I feel free / in the field be crazy / way before the drill beef.” Thank you, thank you, thank you! Now, some of you might think this is random. No, I have been putting it down consistently for a very long time. In short, “NI99AS KNOW!” Back in the day some dudes tried to steal my name from me, but I have successfully defended my gate!

I am the illest seed though Nas!!!

If you have read this far, you are in for a treat. First of all, Nas mentions that the East Coast Detox – his album with DJ Premier – may still happen. People like me have been DYING to hear this Hip-Hop Loch Ness monster. Anybody out there remember this project that never made it to us?

He also takes time to mention Pete Rock and the purported lawsuit against him. He’s not with the sh!ts needless to say. I will let you go listen to that for yourself. The album is below on Spotify. Support!