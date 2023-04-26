Illseed’s Quickies: Scar Lip, Tory Lanez, Power 1990

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There aren’t a lot of rumors going on, but there is some talk. Peep some jibber jabber about Scar Lip, Tory Lanez, & Power.

Tory Lanez now reminds me of this guy.

Seriously he is fighting for his freedom. So, basically he is saying he got railroaded and the new DNA evidence proves he is innocent. Check out what he says.

I am sure the news section will get this in a real, journalistic way.

The AllHipHop gang linked up with Scar Lip, the biggest thing in New York City. She’s got a lot of talk, but she backs it up with bars. She is also bringing back that energy that the city used to have. In this interview she talks about a lot, but there is a lingering question: How offered her $100k for a record deal? She passed on that. I think I have some ideas, but I definitely cannot say. Who do you think it is?

Random question: What if “Power” was created in the 1990s?