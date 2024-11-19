Are Private Investigators Tracking Diddy Coverage? YouTube Star Makes Startling Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A YouTuber with over two million followers claims private investigators are tracking Diddy coverage to see if influencers are being paid off.

A popular YouTube personality has claimed private investigators are trying to discover if she was paid for covering Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Monday (November 18), Amala Ekpunobi, a content creator with over 2 million YouTube subscribers, made some startling claims. In a video, Ekpunobi alleged private investigators are contacting influencers covering Diddy to determine whether they’re being paid off.

“Two private investigators just visited a place I used to live in search of me,” Ekpunobi said. “They were coming to ask me whether or not I’ve been paid to talk about P Diddy and his connection to other celebrities on my show.”

She claimed her former housemate contacted her, and she spoke to the investigators on the phone.

“They did not immediately disclose that they were private investigators,” she added. “I had to coax that out of them through being quite hostile to them throughout the conversation. But they kept bringing up my content that I made in regard to P Diddy and his connection to other celebrities.”

Ekpunobi, who has covered Diddy’s recent legal scandal on her channel, although her content appears to be mainly right-wing politics, claims the investigators refused to disclose who hired them. However, they said they were contacting “multiple influencers” to determine whether they were paid to talk about Diddy.

“Not only would they pay me to disclose who I was being paid by,” Ekpunobi claimed, “but they would pay me more than whatever I was getting to share the opposite story.”

Two private investigators came to question me about my coverage of P Diddy and his celeb connections…WTF pic.twitter.com/fnfzSuEa4o — Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi) November 18, 2024

TikTok Star Claims Private Investigators Quizzed Him Over Diddy Content

Another content creator, a standup comic who goes by ” Secret Service Samson” on TikTok, also claimed he was visited by private investigators because of his Diddy videos.

He shared a video of the alleged investigators at his home. In the video, the men claimed they had been hired to “speak to people with large social media followings,” to discover if they were paid to discuss Diddy’s case.

AllHipHop cannot independently verify these allegations.