Is Tekashi 6ix9ine Doing A Song With King Von’s Accused Killer Lul Timm?

6ix9ine is not going away without being regarded as the greatest supervillain to ever emerge in Hip-Hop culture. And when I say villain I mean the biggest rat. No, that’s not a slight to him, because he embraces the title. He has successfully managed to get an ear from people. But what has really emerged as a weird and interesting dynamic is his relationship to official gangbanging entities in Hip-Hop. Now if there’s a person that’s not an official gang banger it is not for me to say, because I don’t know the difference in most instances. So, If you have an objection please feel free to leave that in the comment section below.

However, I am looking at the landscape and it seems like Tekashi 69 and Wack 100 are relatively close. I doubt they will be spending Thanksgiving together, but Wack 100 recently revealed that 69 may be working with the alleged killer of King Von. I find that to be crazy! Lul Timm, born Timothy Leeks, has not been convicted of anything, but he allegedly murdered King Von after they got into a physical altercation in Atlanta. We all know the story and don’t necessarily want to relive it but it is a pretty wild in the word of of rumor-dom. Could it be all of façade? Maybe! But, it seems like both of these guys have emerged as scorned even hated individuals. And they have embraced that. So, while Timmy is not a snitch, he ain’t loved as someone who killed one of the brightest stars in Rap. That said, a song between them would be pretty crazy because it’s just crazy!

Check this out:

So, how did this happen? Well, there’s a single prevailing theory: Wack 100 or Big U. Big U, you may remember, met with Timm and gave him some “protection.” He may not have actually gave him protection, but it certainly was SEEN as protection. I don’t think people are going to risk it. So, hands-off Lul Timm! As far as, Wack, he been kickin’ it with 69 so that’s easy. I don’t know, but it will be interesting.