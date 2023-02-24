Is Afrika Bambaataa Back Outside Despite Sexual Allegations?

Afrika Bambaataa is still being charged with grooming boys and other cases. Nevertheless, we hear Bam is “outside” as Hip-Hop celebrates 50 years!

Rap pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has been almost written out of the history of Hip-Hop. And, I have to admit, that is a shame. The reality is is numerous people have accused him of sexual improprieties around young boys. That is no rumor, even though he has never been convicted of any crimes. Often times the statue of limitations has lapsed or the case is never pursued legally.

Nevertheless, several people have talked about it, and others have submitted anonymously to us what has occurred allegedly. Nevertheless, Afrika Bambaataa defended himself publicly in several key interviews. And when the dust settles, he is still a freeman and innocent under the law. the court of public opinion is a different story. As we celebrate, 50 years of Hip-Hop music, we don’t hear his name mentioned very much. And the crazy thing is is he is the founder of the Zulu nation, which is an international movement that started in the Bronx. On top of that, he is also a pioneering genius musician that is one of the pillars of this thing of ours.

We haven’t seen him doing very much outside of being talked about in back door conversations. Is that going to change soon? Outside of the U.S., I would imagine Bam is not as disgraced. I am getting word that he’s now booking shows in other places. I am not going to promote the place, but I have seen the bookings and he is paired up with other legends. I wonder, as we get close to the 50th, will he “come outside” here in the states?

On another note, The Universal Zulu Nation has disputed the “birthdate” of Hip-Hop. They basically say they started before that infamous party that Kool Here and his sister Cindy held at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx.

Here is a refresher on Bam and what he has done in Hip-Hop.