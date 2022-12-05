Is Blueface An Abused Man!?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are clearly in a toxic relationship, but is she more aggressive than we thought?

Recently, Chrisean Rock bragged about giving her man two black eyes. When she did, I immediately went back to the previous rumors that have been floating around. See, Rock’s man is rapper Blueface, who has been in this crazy toxic relationship with her. They have been accused of being abusive for a minute, but recently there has been a shift. That shift is seeing a more aggressive Chrisean Rock, who also makes Mac-N-Cheese with her bare hands. She crazy.

It seems like they are just really abusive to each other. How is this ok? How is this cool??

But it was this video that got me, where Blue seems to be crying for help.

What do you think?