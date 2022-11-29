Is Chrisean Rock Pregnant With Blueface’s Baby?

Blueface and Chrisean Rock may be having a baby, but is that possible with them partying in Vegas?

Is Chrisean Rock pregnant?

Blueface‘s girlfriend stays in the media. You might have noticed a few days ago, right in the thick of the Thanksgiving holiday, she showed how she makes macaroni and cheese. The mac & cheese looked horrible, because she was making it with her bare hands. Christina Milian was another one that was doing the same thing. I just wanted to make sure that we were completely aware of how they get down in the kitchen, because this means we can’t trust anything they do! Not that we will ever sit down with them, but you get what I am saying…

Back to the rumor at hand. It seems like Chrisean Rock is with child. Now, I must admit, I don’t see any proof anywhere else on the entire internet that she’s actually pregnant. Furthermore, it seems as though she made the startling announcement on social media.

This comes as Blueface on the hook for an attempted murder. Some of maintain it was an act of self-defense, but that did not stop him from being arrested. And just like that, his lady is potentially in the world all herself. She says that she can’t make it without Blueface. And, based on the extent of their toxic relationship of being young and crazy in love, I agree with her.

That said: it would be very shocking to see that she was pregnant at this particular time. She thinks it’s hard without him – try that with a baby. This also could be just some BS that somebody made up to start a rumor. Her Twitter and Instagram show nothing about her being pregnant. Unless it was deleted.

Anyway, they have been partying like it’s 1999, now that he’s out on bond. They were in Phoenix doing what they do in the aftermath of his arrest. He will be back in court in January to answer to a portion of the attempted murder charges. Blueface and Chrisean Rock may be having a baby, but is that possible with them partying in Vegas?