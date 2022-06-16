Is DJ Akademiks Really A Creep Or Is He Being Set Up?

Akademiks is once again the topic of discussion. Why? I do not know that he warrants it, but he’s here for some comments he made about young girls. Well, the comments were made a bit out of context. Basically, he was talking about his life in college and saying if you are a senior, you may have sex with a freshman. It was not 30-something year old AK talking about having sex with 17-year old. To me, this is still creepy, but I get the sort of thinking he is having with that.
So, if you want to see the full context, see the video below.
So the video is about 7 years ago, not 10 the way AK’s supporters have been saying. But, there’s definitely more to this, apparently. A high school girl reportedly claims that AK was in her DM’s trying to get a piece of her pie.
She was in HS, but a “newly 18-year old.” She said she never responded to him. She goes into details.
This brought Taxstone out!