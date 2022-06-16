Is DJ Akademiks Really A Creep Or Is He Being Set Up?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Akademiks is once again the topic of discussion. Why? I do not know that he warrants it, but he’s here for some comments he made about young girls. Well, the comments were made a bit out of context. Basically, he was talking about his life in college and saying if you are a senior, you may have sex with a freshman. It was not 30-something year old AK talking about having sex with 17-year old. To me, this is still creepy, but I get the sort of thinking he is having with that.

So, if you want to see the full context, see the video below.

So the video is about 7 years ago, not 10 the way AK’s supporters have been saying. But, there’s definitely more to this, apparently. A high school girl reportedly claims that AK was in her DM’s trying to get a piece of her pie.

She was in HS, but a “newly 18-year old.” She said she never responded to him. She goes into details.

This brought Taxstone out!

Good morning focus up and don’t try to bag no 17 year olds while you in your 30’s. Be Safe Tho — DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) June 16, 2022