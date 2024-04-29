Is Drake About To Drop Another Song To Kendrick?

What are the latest developments in the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar battle? Find out what Drake may have in store for K-Dot!

Correct me if I’m wrong, but it looks like Drake is leading this “battle” at the moment. It’s been weeks, and Kendrick Lamar still hasn’t clapped back. Remember, Kendrick kicked off all this drama that turned into a royal rumble in Hip-Hop. But starting the beef doesn’t mean you’ve won it. Somehow, the Compton, California rapper just hasn’t stepped up with a public response yet.

Meanwhile, Drake’s been busy dropping two new tracks, one even dabbling with AI, stirring up some legal issues with the estate of the late, great Tupac Shakur. But, hey, he responded—that’s what we call being a battle rap beast! As more time ticks by, does that mean Drake wins by default or forfeiture? I’m not sure, but I do know that responses are expected quickly these days. This was a bit different back in the day with legends like Nas and JAY-Z, who had to navigate manufacturing plants and other logistical hurdles to get a record out. Those days are gone.

Straight talk—I’m hearing that Drake might just drop a third diss track on Kendrick Lamar. That’s right, a third song! After being forced to scrap the AI-enhanced track with Snoop and Pac that nobody asked for, it seems he’s ready for more action. The volume of tracks he’s putting out makes it seem like he’s in the lead. “Push-Ups” is a solid track, and he absolutely kills it. Anyone saying otherwise is fooling themselves. With Kendrick’s silence, we’re in a real puzzle here. Of course, if Kendrick decides to respond, all this talk becomes irrelevant. But for now, it’s radio silence from his side.

What do you all think? Is Drake winning this by sheer volume, or are we in for a surprise counterpunch from Kendrick? For the record, all sources point to a response coming.