Is Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight Ready To “Tell All” In New Biopic?

Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2015 hit-and-run death of Terry Carter. The former Death Row CEO has been behind bars ever since but manages to keep his names in headlines. More recently, there was talk of him getting out early after a judge allegedly shaved 15 years off his sentence. Now there’s a possibility he’s primed to tell his life story in a tell-all biopic. He and his brother, Brian Brown, are supposedly working on a TV project that will start filming this summer.

But there’s a lot to go over. Shot in the spirit of Black Family Mafia, the biopic will likely begin with Knight’s Compton origins and his aspirations to be a football coach. But what will really be interesting is if Knight will dive into the night 2Pac was killed. The murder remains unsolved to this day and continues to be a topic of interest among Hip-Hop fans.

2Pac was shot in a drive-by on September 7, 1996 as he and Knight sat at an intersection in Las Vegas waiting for the red light to change. He died six days later at University of Nevada Medical Center. Although Orlando Anderson was named a prime suspect, he was shot and killed before justice was served. Naturally, many questions remain.

Knight certainly plans to include 2Pac in his story—it wouldn’t be complete without him—but it’s unclear how deep he will go. He is reportedly über involved in casting the actors, especially when it comes to 2Pac. If this biopic does indeed come to fruition, let’s hope he tells us something we don’t know. Will he address the alleged Vanilla Ice incident? Snoop Dogg thinking he had 2Pac killed? We’ll have to wait and see.