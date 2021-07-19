Is Kanye West Set To Drop A New “Classic” Album This Week?

There is speculation that Kanye West is close to dropping his tenth studio album in the coming days. The billionaire Hip Hop star apparently previewed the new project at a party.

Internet personality Justin Laboy posted a series of tweets recounting hearing Kanye West’s next body of work. According to the host of Revolt’s Respectfully Justin show, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant was in attendance tp take in the LP.

“Kanye [West’s] album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while. Let me go enjoy all the current [artists] I’m listening to until then. God bless ✌🏾#Respectfully,” tweeted Justin Laboy on Sunday.

Laboy added, “Kanye had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing. S### was crazy. Ok, I’m really out this time ✌🏾🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Respectfully.” He later tweeted, “[LET’S] ARGUE 🗣️🗣️🗣️ His name is @kanyewest and this new album he’s dropping this week is a classic. DONT @ ME #Respectfully.”

In another tweet, Justin Laboy claimed Kanye West collaborated with Atlanta-bred performer Lil Baby for a track on the alleged new album. Last year, West claimed Lil Baby was his favorite rapper but he was upset the Quality Control representative did not want to work with him. Lil Baby claimed he was not aware the Chicago-raised musician wanted to collaborate with him.

2020’s Jesus Is King is Kanye West’s most recent studio LP. That Gospel album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 264,000 album-equivalent units. Jesus Is King won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless✌🏾 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

Kanye had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing. S### was crazy. Ok I’m really out this time ✌🏾🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

ITS about to be a #YeezyEra A season only lasts a couple months. The man changed the sound of music on this project. #Respectfully https://t.co/pDlYVBrZFe pic.twitter.com/NOVRTibaBV — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

LETS ARGUE 🗣🗣🗣 His name is @kanyewest & this new album he’s dropping this week is a classic.. DONT @ ME #Respectfully pic.twitter.com/ZTcsYyPB6d — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021