Is Lamar Odom Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

What is going on?

According to the internets, Lamar Odom is dating a trans woman. It has not been confirmed yet…but there’s considerable smoke.

The streets are saying that Lamar Odom, who is 42 years old, is off the dating market. What they are saying is that Odom is dating somebody that looks just like his ex Khloé Kardashian. The only thing is, there is a huge difference. The model, Danielle Alexis, is an Australian model and actor that is also a trans woman.

Alexis, an actress through and through, admitted that she was born a boy. Neither Chloe or Lamar Odom have commented on the relationship. However, Odom has openly admitted that he is a heterosexual male. For some, this is the latest instance of programming that projects LGBTQ+ initiatives within the Black community. For others, this is a progressive step forward for a straight male to recognize trans women as actual women. You can feel free to offer. your opinion in the comments.

The question is is, is he really dating her. They have been very public with their relationship. On her IG, she said “One of the most beautiful humans I’ve met. 🐑💕.” Is that relationship romantic? That has yet to be determined. The rumor mill is treating this as a factual an actual relationship. And some people are even excited.

This news and rumor has been covered from everybody from MSNBC to Mediatakeout. I guess we’ll find out the truth in a bit!