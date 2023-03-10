Is Lil Uzi Vert Taking His Fans To Hell?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An old clip that has resurfaced shows Lil Uzi Vert proclaiming he’s taking his followers to hell! This comes after he claimed to have made a city girl believe in Satan. Where are we?

Uzi.

It sounds like to me…we have a couple of devil worshipers in Hip-Hop. Lil Uzi Vert is the latest to embrace dark forces. You probably heard much of this already, but let’s recap. At a recent, Rolling Loud concert, both Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert made satanic references.

Vert said he’ll “make a city girl start believing in Satan” at the show. Satan! What part of the game is this? It made a little buzz online, but not that much. Well, there’s more. The more recent report the Philadelphia rapper said that he was taking all of his followers to hell, and even said we’re already there! What?



The Rapture? What is that?

Now I know this guy is on something different but what are we doing right now? I don’t care how danceable your song is, I am not rolling with anybody that is that deep into Satan‘s bosom. Straight like that! Hip-Hop has always flirted with these types of forces, but it was always under the hospices of fighting them. Or just trying to be a really dope rapper, sort of how Nas was when he said that line about “snuffing out Jesus.” I know we’re not going to church like we used to, but what we’re not gonna do is start worshiping the devil! If you guys are on that, stay away from me!

I am glad our people are not with it!

Summer Walker: “lol….i be genuinely curious have these people ever seen or heard a demon before…Or it’s just trend [sic] cause I feel like if you have you’d stop playing..really nothing funny or cute about it.”

Tony Yayo to TMZ: “That was a little too crazy for me. I believe in God. I’m very religious, came up in the church, so anything that has to do with Satan I can’t rock with.”

I have not seen a lot of other commentary. Probably because he’s down with Roc Nation and people are scared.