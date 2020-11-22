Is Meek Mill Banned From Philadelphia? Listen To Quarantine Pack (FULL EP)!!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
I am days late on this one, but I had to write about it. I stared at the reports after they were published in AWE. So, while I am definitely late, I had to do this as a matter of record! “They” banned brother Meek Mill from Philly, the place he calls home? How? Because he moved away? Because he’s not on the streets? Because he’s asking people to stop the violence and offering them deals? It might be all of the above!
Meek said:
“I’ll get all the main big artists in Philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs…I hear about. Got some hot young bulls from my city, but they all beefing! And that’s just an idea, but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented, but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!”
It was met with a lot of resistance and, perhaps in hindsight, Big Meek oversimplified things.
Poundside Pop is a rapper of note out there in those mean North Philly streets! He said Meek is banned!
“Oh my God. This some opp-loving s### You is from 63rd, bro. What is wrong with this bro? You crazy, bro. What’s wrong with you? What’s going on with your head, bro? Is you goofy?”
Somebody else in the IG video dropped the proclamation! “You not from North, bro. You’re banned.”
DaBaby Pays Tribute To His Late Brother With ‘My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G)’ Project
Meek laughed it off.
“We run the hood the f### is you saying lol,” Meek tweeted.
The Meek Mill we all know and love just dropped a new EP for the streets.
Check it out.