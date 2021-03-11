Is Nas the Next Billionaire?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Nas getting to the money:
We now know that Nas is a smart guy. We always knew he was gonna do, but traditional standards suggested maybe he isn’t the smartest guy, because he didn’t finish traditional school institutions. We also know about “they” schools. We have been able to ascertain that NAS is about to be the next billionaire!
It’s been made public for quite some time now that Nas is an investor in many tech companies and has a vast portfolio. That portfolio has resulted in numerous deals, which have lined the rapper’s pockets. So, Nas will invest in a company and the company gets sold, kind of like Tidal or Verzuz, and then those that helped that company get a higher valuation get paid in full.
So many people have been recently breaking down Nas’s portfolio to determine exactly How much he is worth. And what day are finding out, is that the QB rapper is rapidly approaching $1 billion status and is likely to be the next rap billionaire. Obviously, people mention Jay-Z‘s name in these reports, but it was not in a negative manner. It seems like the peanut gallery believes that Jay Z will celebrate his former arrival in a way befitting of a gentleman. And he’s lyrically rapped about it anyway.
Here is more info on Nas’ rise!
Shortly following the release of his 11th solo album, “Nasir,” rapper found himself apart of another successful investment. Amazon recently announced the $1 billion acquisition of an online pharmacy startup company, “PillPack.” Nas serves as a founding partner of Queensbridge Venture Partners, a capital firm that was an early investor in this newly acquired company.
Nas’ investments in startup companies are nothing new. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has done more than 100 investment deals with Mr. Jones investing up to $500k into small technology-based startup companies. These companies include direct-to-consumer mattress company Casper, ticket reseller SeatGeek, digital media brand Genius, ride-sharing service Lyft, and personal cloud storage service Dropbox to name a few.
QVP also invested in the home-security startup “Ring,” which Amazon acquired for $1.2 billion in February 2018.
We need more Black Kings!
At any rate let’s congratulating Nas for being a great businessman and moving quite silently about it. And keeping his reps pure!
We going ultra!