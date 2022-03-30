Regardless, of any distracting antics, Top is a voice that Hip-Hop appreciates. Needless to mention, he is steadily surpassing respected records. In fact, NBA YoungBoy recently topples this Notorious B.I.G. Billboard 200 record. So, is NBA YoungBoy getting bigger than the Notorious B.I.G.?

So, numbers purportedly do not lie. However, data most certainly fall victim to manipulation. Be that as it may, the Neighborhood Superstar is reportedly outpacing greatness.

Not long ago, DJ Akademiks, seemingly dropped a surprising bomb. Thus, the polarizing personality offers the following. “#nbayoungboy has now officially spent more time on the billboard charts than Biggie,” reads the candid caption.

Moreover, the “HIT” artist receives additional praise for this startling accomplishment. Thus, the Louisiana lyricist, “has not surpassed the Notorious B.I.G. in total billboard weeks to become the first rapper with the 20th most weeks on the charts in history,” exclaims the Akademiks post. Additionally, the enamored message focuses on the age of the phenom, “This man is only 22 years old.”

At any rate, Hip-Hop is a competitive genre. Of course, sometimes records will shatter. On the other hand, technology is constantly changing the way music is dispersed and consumed. So, can Biggie Smalls even be placed into the same category as NBA YoungBoy?

When y’all gon stop disrespecting this n####. He doin s### y’all favorite rapper prolly won’t ever do😂😂 https://t.co/rzHbGGDD4C — NoLimitCap❌🦹🏾‍♂️ (@Capppp__) March 27, 2022

Would be a ridiculous achievement if he didn’t have 30+ projects out and a thousand songs. If you’re a striker with 1000+ games you’re bound to have a fair amount of goals… — Gabs (@NamelsGabs) March 25, 2022

Great rapper but lyrics wise he can’t rap he just make decent music you can vibe to. 95 percent of his fans don’t know music — GENO_GETSBUCKS (@GenogetsBucks) March 27, 2022

GOAT — DIO Never Broke Again. (@ybisbetterifear) March 26, 2022

