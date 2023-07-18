Is NBA YoungBoy OK?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy has fans concern, but that may be premature.

Yo, NBA YoungBoy is still stuck in Utah. He’s serving his house arrest there. But check this out, a fresh photo of him just popped up online and it’s got some fans worried about his looks.

People are saying he’s lost weight and there’s talk about something different with his face. It’s got folks wondering if something’s up with NBA. Or maybe he’s just getting smoked out because let’s be real, there ain’t much to do in Utah, especially when you’ve been stuck there for almost two damn years!

Take a look at this:

Before you get too worried. Look at this gallery of YoungBoy’s paradise in UTAH. Not only that, he’s married with kids. So he is up there recording, making money, and even getting visitors. I believe I would trade my 2-bedroom hovel for his wintery paradise any day.

NBA YoungBoy’s journey as an artist has been something else. This dude has been making waves in the music scene for a minute. He’s got a crazy fan following. He’s had his fair share of legal troubles, and that’s why he’s currently dealing with this house arrest situation. Some think it is a shame, but it might be saving him. Or not!

So, yeah, when you see a pic of NBA YoungBoy looking a bit different, it’s only natural for fans to worry or have questions. We just hope he’s doing okay and that it’s nothing serious. Maybe he’s just feeling the effects of being isolated in a place where there ain’t much happening.