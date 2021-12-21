Is Tory Lanez Confident About The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case?

Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed that she was shot by her fellow rapper Tory Lanez, but the Canadian is rumored to be really confident as the trial looms. Check why!

“It’s an open and shut case!”

This is what everybody said early on when Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed that she was shot by her fellow rapper Tory Lanez. That was a remarkable turn of events when they were out in a night of drunken partying!

I got some news for y’all. I don’t know that Megan Thee Stallion is going to be able to put Tory Lanez in jail the way she wants to. We have had some off-the-record conversations with some folks that are representing Tory Lanez and they are extremely confident that he did not shoot her. They are so confident that he did not shoot her, that they are willing to go to trial on this. They believe that she is straight-up lying about being shot by him. He has maintained a certain cocky demeanor when discussing the case too, even when he was facing cancellation and a terrible reputation as a human being.

They are willing to go to trial because they, according to these off-the-record conversations, have the facts on their side. They WANT the facts to be introduced in court. When the facts are introduced, as they see it, they feel that not only will he be exonerated in court, but he will also repair his public reputation.

But will he?

By the way, Meg is pounding away in the public on social media that she was SHOT. Tory is NOT allowed to do that, legally.

Like I've been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y'all gaslight me — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

Cancel culture often sticks to the narrative and definitely does not say sorry. So, we’ll see! I hope she isn’t lying. I also hope he did not shoot her. Lastly, I hope THE TRUTH prevails, whatever that is! We need healing vibes and the truth!

That said Meg has had a crazy glowup since all this happened, most notably graduating from college!

But not limited to!