Is Trump Really Going To Jail?

For the longest, they have been trying to put former president Donald J. Trump in prison. When I say “they,” I mean the federal government. So far, nothing has stuck to the Teflon Don of American politics. So, more recently, Trump himself announced that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday, which is today. Many assumed that he was just trying to drum up support in the fascist world, but could their be some reality in this?

First of all, an indictment would have to take place. I am reading and it seems like it could go down. There’s been little indication what the charges could be. The New York Times says the following:

The New York Times has reported that the case may include a potential charge of falsifying business records under Article 175 of the New York Penal Law…. To prove that Mr. Trump committed that offense, prosecutors would seemingly need evidence showing that he had knowingly caused subordinates to make a false entry in his company’s records “with intent to defraud.” For the action to be a felony rather than a misdemeanor, prosecutors would also need to show that Mr. Trump falsified the business records with the intention of committing, aiding, or concealing a second crime.

He is looking at four years minimally in prison if he goes down for this stuff.

Anyway, if he does get arrested, it is likely that he will be cuffed and made to do the perp walk. Since he is a former president of these United States, he may get some leeway. This is a non-violent infraction so he would likely be released after posting bail and all that.

I am just waiting to hear if this all comes true or not.

I am pretty sure they want to make sure Trump is not eligible for the 2024 elections. I think they need to let him and Ronald Dion DeSantis cancel each other out. What do you think?