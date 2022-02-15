Is Verzuz To Be Paid With Anthony Hamilton And Musiq Soulchild?

It looks like Verzuz is going to be a paid program starting now. As you know, the highly beloved virtual concert series started on Instagram and then made its way into our collective hearts, thanks to Swiss beats and timberland. The brand is grown tremendously and the last one they did was an incredible display of talent and vitriol, between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and the Three 6 Mafia.

That was then, and in the words of Fat Joe, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.” So, it appears that the free model has expired. At least for now!

Some fans have balked at the fact that Triller has made it clear that this Verzuz, between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild, will not be free. It will be paid – kinda! At least you have to sign up for a 14-day trial run of Triller to get it. People seem to be really angry about it, especially the cesspool of social media! I think we all knew this was going to happen. Tim and Swizz sold it a minute ago!

I don’t see what the big deal is. I do think they’ll go back to the Instagram and Triller hybrid model with some bigger names and higher-level Hip-Hop and come together. It’s highly likely that the sponsorship on this one was low and they decided to find a way to get their money back on the back in with subscriptions. Remember, the ones that are going to be seen by zillions of people always had a huge sponsor attached. I don’t know who the sponsor is for this, but I do know it’s after Valentine’s Day. Has it been before Valentine’s Day or on Valentine’s Day, maybe there could have been Hallmark or I’ll chocolate company as a sponsor? Afterward, not so much. I guess we’ll see how this goes.