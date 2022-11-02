Is Young M.A. With Child? Twitter Says…A Lot.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The internet is back at it, starting Young M.A. rumors again.

There is an incredible rumor going on right now, suggesting that Young MA is pregnant.

There is nothing that is verifying that this is true. However, it certainly has the Internet space in an uproar. She is trending! This is not the first time that Young MA has had these types of rumors, as she addressed it last year. at that time, a rumor sparked by a shade room post, said that she definitely wants kids.

In looking around, I don’t see any true evidence that she’s actually pregnant, but the Internet actually tends to be correct quite a bit of the time. On Twitter, she has not updated in quite some time because that would be the first place you would look for someone to Dispute or dispel a lie.

And so, I go to her Instagram. And that has not been updated since late October. Now, we have nothing to go on. So, let’s just keep it right there. There’s a rumor that Young MA is pregnant and nobody has dispelled it.

Nobody credible, but people are saying is BS.

Young MA isn't pregnant y'all just be saying stuff — 🇨🇺 🕶️ (Aποθανών) 🎹 🤙🏾 🇺🇲 (@GhostOfGuzzy) November 2, 2022

Of course, there were the jokes.

young ma pregnant?? i KNOW nick cannon did this — S###𝓮 ⭐️🎃 (@spaceeong) November 2, 2022

Some people did not find it funny at all.