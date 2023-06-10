Is Zion Williamson The Alleged Man In Racy Tape?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

First off, due to the way these pockets are set up, all of the following information is pure conjecture. Got that? In fact, a little Twitter bird is leaking the juicy information. That’s right, an arousing endeavor allegedly staring Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills is shattering the Twittersphere.



Earlier this week, the possible Pelicans prodigy made his Rumors debut. All this comes about, following what many consider as joyful news. Zanos and his boo, the radiant, Ahkeema Love, proudly announced to the world, the upcoming birth of their daughter.

Be that as it may, what should be the most exciting time of their lives is being eclipsed by sordid suggestions. Without a doubt, the professional athlete is being accused of indulging in ANOTHER relationship. Yes, that’s right.

So, stop gasping and clutching those sticky pearl necklaces, it happens. As a matter of fact, the former adult entertainer, Moriah Mills, is at the center of this controversy. The emerging content creator is claiming SHE has also been in a committed relationship with the Power forward.

“If any of those tapes leak I know it’s you @zionwilliamson because we filmed them on your trap phone,” insists the seemingly heat-broken lover. To any of those, inquisitive individuals who would like to personally inspect the purported intimate interaction, click away.

Of course, this material is not safe for work.