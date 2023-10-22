IShowSpeed Could Become The Bad Bunny Of Brazilian Funk, Thanks To This Producer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

IShowSpeed may have the opportunity to become a cross genre streaming artist with little to no effort.

Popular streamer IShowSpeed just might be able to break into the world of Brazilian funk music even though he may not be fluent in Portuguese.

While Speed has crafted and released several songs in the past, including his viral “Shake” visual single, it’s a stretch to call him a rapper. Hell, even his streaming counterpart Kai Cenat has a song out with NLE Choppa—but he’s still not a rapper.

However, if there’s an archetype Speed can fit into as a musical artist, it’s that of a creators responsible for the new wave of Brazilian funk. Evidence of such clearly exists in the form of Speed’s recent video “Portuginies.” However, a producer and Instagram creator by the name of Shonci has single-handedly erased any doubts that Speed doesn’t have superstar potential in the space from my mind that whatsoever. Not even gonna cap, I thought Speed was a native after I peeped the track that he dubbed from his original vocals.

In reality, bro is saucing up Speed like he’s BNYX and bro is Yeat, and they decided to take over Brazilian airwaves one time for the one time. Sauce Walks even co-signed the above banger by liking the video. If Speed Phonk is bending genre lines to reach the CEO of TSFBidnezz, then there’s high potential it will really translate well in a native market.

Check out more of Speed’s Brazilian funk vibes below.