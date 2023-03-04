Ja Morant, You In Trouble!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

They say “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” Well, Ja Morant just won a big one after playing around with a gun on IG Live.

Ja Morant, a basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies, was playing stupid games Saturday. The whole ordeal was captured on video and disseminate through the Internet.

Homie has already been suspended for at least two games. He’s not going to play against the Los Angeles Clippers or the Lakers. That’s just a minimal. Right now, the league and authorities are investigating the situation. Homie was over sharing like 5 AM in the morning – inside a facility meant for partying – rapping and holding up a gun on his IG live. Obviously people were looking and told.

At any rate, he also, like I said, before was running around the club when she should have been shooting hoops in his sleep. Now, he’s blaming stress and other things for it but he certainly was not stressed when he won the stupid prize!

Here’s his statement:

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

I think he needs to get security like a grown man.

The internet got jokes.