Ja Rule Blasts “LIAR” 50 Cent Over Past Empty Concert Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule is calling cap on 50 Cent’s previous claims, offering $10,000 for anyone who can prove a longstanding rumor.

Ja Rule just can’t shake those 50 Cent prank rumors!

The NYC rappers have been embroiled in a notorious decades-long feud, trading countless jabs at each other over the years.

On Sunday (December 29) Ja Rule lashed out at 50 Cent on social media after getting trolled over rumors the G-Unit founder once bought hundreds of tickets to one of his concerts leaving the front rows empty.

It all began when Ja Rule announced “My new year resolution is to be PETTY.”

When a fan replied urging him to “be petty wit 50 cent,” referencing the empty seats prank, Ja Rule went off.

“You believe this dumb s###???” he tweeted alongside a trio of cap emojis.

Ja also repeated a previous offer of $10,000 to prove the rumor before blasting 50 Cent.

“Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo,” he added. “What city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat f###### LIAR.”

He also poked fun at a “crazy” unflattering photo of 50 Cent and revealed he can’t wait for him to respond.

Back in 2018, 50 Cent taunted Ja Rule on Instagram, claiming he bought 200 tickets to a Ja’s concert in Arlington, Texas, spending $3,000 on Groupon solely to keep the seats vacant.

50 Cent Doubles Down On Ja Rule Prank Story

Meanwhile, 50 Cent doubled down during a recent interview, insisting he bought “the first four rows.”

“They were cheap tickets. The tickets were very affordable. They were on StubHub,” he said while on Big Boy TV earlier this month.

Fif said he purchased around 200 hundred seats for one of Ja Rule’s shows. He described the prank as “fun” and “something to do.”

He added, “I wanted him to feel like he needed to connect with the crowd, and they were four or five rows back.”