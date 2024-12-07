Jacquees Denies Birdman Doesn’t Pay Artists & Talks Deal With Chris Brown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jacquees recently reflected on pivotal moments in his career with Chris Brown while also debunking industry rumors about Cash Money music executive Birdman.

In a candid exchange with The Breakfast Club, the R&B star revealed he came close to signing with Chris Brown before ultimately inking a deal with Birdman and Slim’s Cash Money Records.

In doing so, he explained how Brown has been like a “big brother” to him since he was 18-years-old and also defended Stunna against the ongoing narrative that he and Cash Money don’t pay their artists. Jacquees started off by sharing how Brown had taken him under his wing early on, even before he connected with Birdman.

Jacquees says he’s never had an issue with getting paid from Birdman and shares that he originally was going to sign with Chris Brown



“Chris was probably the biggest person that would be like a mentor to me in the industry,” Jacquees said. “When I was on tour with Tink, Chris called me every day. My voice was messing up, and he’d tell me to stop smoking, drink this, do that. Every day, he’d check in and ask how my voice felt.” Jacquees even reminisced about staying at Brown’s Hollywood home after graduating high school, a time he said made him feel like “he was 18 again.”

As he continued, The King of R&B crooner explained how Brown’s plans to sign him only fell through due to the personal issues the “No Guidance” vocalist was facing at the time.

“I was supposed to sign with Chris Brown before I signed with Cash Money,” he said.

When pressed on why the deal didn’t happen, Jacquees explained, “Chris had to go to rehab.”

He continued, “This was like 2014, 2015, right before he had Royalty, his first child.”

Jacquees added that when Chris found out he had signed with Cash Money, he jokingly demanded some of the money.

“He came back like, ‘N####, you signed to Birdman. I need some of that money.’ But he was just playing,” Jacquees laughed.

While some might wonder if he regrets not waiting for Chris, Jacquees had no second thoughts.

“Nah, I don’t have regrets in my life,” he said. “I love being with Cash Money. That was my dream.”

The interview also gave Jacquees an opportunity to address longstanding rumors about Birdman not paying his artists — which he shot down while also stressing the importance of personal relationsips.

“I always told people, I’m straight with Stunna,” he said. “Me and Stunna and Slim always been good. They just been great.”

Jacquees made it clear he focuses on his own business and doesn’t get involved in others’ financial issues. “I’ve never been the type to ask about someone else’s business. I’m a man at the end of the day. I gotta feed mine.”

Jacquees also mentioned that his relationship with Birdman remains solid, though not without occasional tension.

“Oh, I love Stunna,” he said. “I think he blocked my number right now though,” he joked, revealing the fallout stemmed from him wanting to attend Lil Weezyana Fest. Despite the hiccup, Jacquees is still signed to Cash Money and continues to work with the label.

Watch the clip in full in the post above.