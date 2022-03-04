No, not with his group. Or, by himself, Jada simply has no interest. In fact, Jadakiss dismisses Jim Jones’ desire for a Verzuz rematch.

Needless to say, last year’s epic match up between Dipset and The L.O.X. proved to be timeless. As a matter of fact, the Top 5 D.O.A. candidate’s lyrical prowess steals the show. Moreover, it is the L.O.X’s lopsided victory that pesters the Harlem crew. That’s right, deflated egos are still dragging the ground.

So, since then Jim Jones appears especially vexed. Generally speaking, Capo insists on a rematch. Well, for some reason he prefers a mano a mano type of redo.

Of course, he says as much. Almost immediately, he issues the demand. “I would want to have a Verzuz with Jada, solo. He has to deal with me on my terms,” reveals Jimmy. “He better be prepared. When it comes to a top three, I don’t really have a list. I just got real smoke with Jada.” Nonetheless, the legendary lyricist nonchalantly ignores the summons.

For the most part, the esteemed lyricist continues to mind his business. However, he finally makes mention of the proposed battle. Although, many believe Kiss to be the safe bet, he is utterly unmoved.

All things considered, while speaking with Superstar Jay of Shade 45, the prolific poet broaches the issue. “I heard him say that but I didn’t entertain it,” he confesses. Soon, he delves deeper into his perspective. “I don’t think Verzuz would entertain it. I don’t even think the people would want to see that.”

Clearly, Jadakiss is not interested in a lyrical rematch. Should he be?