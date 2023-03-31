Jadakiss Is Down For Another Verzuz With Jim Jones And Dipset

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Is it possible that we could see Dipset vs The Lox Part 2? Jadakiss says he is down to duke it out! A-HA!

It looks like the man of the hour is not one to back down at all.

Jadakiss has accepted Jim Jones’s offered to do another 12 rounds in a Verzuz battle. Check out our interview with Jimmy:

Apparently, according to VIBE, he is down.

Here is exactly what he said, “You gotta talk to my advisors (laughs). I would love to run it back, you know what I mean? Why not? For sure.”

Click the link below to hear what sources close to Cam’ron are saying about this proposed battle royale.

There is one factor that can change all of this: MONEY! There is a strong possibility that we can get things moving with MONEY! We need Timbaland and Swizzy to get several BAGS and then present them to The Lox and The Dips! Let us begin!!!

Seriously, we linked up with The Lox last summer and they really seemed OVER the Verzuz. The world be about four Verzuz for Kiss. I could be wrong, but I think I am right. Kiss is just talking. Nobody else is down for this. We have not seen Freekey Zekey since!

Sheek Louch got some new music out. Styles P got a new album. It looks as if Jim is really the most competitive dude out of Dipset. Cam is a sports talk show host now, running with Ma$e.

I could be wrong, but I think I am right.