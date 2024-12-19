Jaden Smith’s Absence From “Karate Kid: Legends” Film Trailer Causes Twitter Uproar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Learn about the buzz on social media surrounding Jaden Smith’s absence from the “Karate Kid: Legends” trailer.

Although Jaden Smith appeared in the Karate Kid film franchise more than 14 years ago, he still appears to be a fan favorite based on the discourse his absence from the trailer for the upcoming installment of the franchise caused on social media.

The first trailer for the upcoming film, Karate Kid: Legends, starring Jackie Chan and the star of the original trilogy Ralph Macchio, arrived on Tuesday (December 17). However, rather than Smith reprising his role, newcomer Ben Wang was revealed as the new protégé both Chan and Macchio would be training.

The first trailer for ‘KARATE KID: LEGENDS’ has been released.



In theaters on May 30. pic.twitter.com/f0whPZfEPe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 17, 2024

Several users reacted to the trailer in the thread of replies attached, writing remarks such as “Where’s my n#gga Jaden Smith?” Another user added, “If Jaden smith not in this I’m going to be p#####.”

Other users speculated that Smith’s absence had to do with the actual Karate Kid universe and where the 2010 iteration of the film’s franchise which he starred in lies within that framework.

“I love that they just said ‘F### it, the Jaden Smith movie is canon’ since that was the only one untouched by Cobra Kai lol,” the user suggested.

There were also the users speculating that Smith’s presence could be reserved for a show-stopping grand entrance to heighten the excitement and nostalgic element of the film.

“Imagine if Jaden Smith appears in the 3rd act reuniting with Jackie Chan, s### would be Avengers for Karate Kid fans lol,” the user added.

But, more often than not, users simply trolled the film trailer over Smith’s obvious snub.

“Jaden smith seeing he’s not in the karate kid movie,” a user wrote in a reply referencing Isaiah Thomas’ notorious appearance in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance series.

Jaden smith seeing he's not in the karate kid movie https://t.co/u6h4HuJ3du pic.twitter.com/D3CIIlGMNR — khumaan (@mr_nimbuss) December 17, 2024

Another user added, “No Jaden Smith? Who do I start my hate train for? Sony or Jaden cuz one of yall f##### up.”

Piggybacking on the aforementioned retort, an additional user wrote, “The fact that Jaden Smith is not in this movie is anti-black!!!”

One user suggested the “ICON” rapper’s recent lifestyle choices could be to blame for why he failed to secure a role in the flick.

“Jaden smith should’ve still been doing these movies,” the user wrote in part before concluding, “But being fake gay with tyler the creator was what his mind was on.”

Check out the full trailer for the flick in the post above.