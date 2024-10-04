Jaguar Wright Vs Star: The Wild Interview That Turned Into a War of Words

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Star and Jaguar Wright went to war verbally and the big words came out.

I did not know a bludgeoning could happen with only words. But that is what happened on Thursday.

Jaguar Wright and Star (yeah, THAT Star from the Star & Buc Wild show) went all the way left yesterday, and it wasn’t pretty. What should’ve been a regular ol’ interview turned into a straight-up war of words. The two were going at each other hard, with name-calling and all kinds of madness. I didn’t catch the whole thing, but I peeped some of it online—and, trust, it got wild real quick.

jaguar wright calls in to star show after he does a live broadcast about her appearance on the piers Morgan show and the conversation goes left quick 👀 pic.twitter.com/wImHQZZKWz — joebuddenclips (@Chatnigga101) October 3, 2024

Did you hear her spouse? He had nothing at all! LOL!

All of this was a result of Jaguar’s interview on Piers Morgan’s show. This effectively put her off the Dark Web in and to the mainstream. She was dropping well-known, trending names like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. But if you ask me, the whole interview was kinda trash. She was throwing out accusations with no receipts. On top of that, she claimed to know some victims. But honestly? She didn’t add anything new to the drama. She might even be a part of the distraction agenda. The wildest part to me is that she’s out here leveling up. She’s no longer stuck in the dark corners of the web—she’s on mainstream platforms now. Thanks, Piers. Piers might not be as deep in the mainstream as he once was, but he’s still a big deal. I’m lowkey wondering what made him put her on. Definitely something to think about.

It’s crazy how these platforms can elevate folks, but the real question is—what are they actually bringing to the table? Something to watch as these stories keep unfolding.

But shout out to Star. He went buckwild.

Here’s that whole interview. Enjoy!

By the way, what’s up with DJ Vlad’s hair?