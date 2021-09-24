Jason Derulo Is A Single Man, Ladies

Ladies, if you’ve ever wanted to hook up with Jason Derulo, now’s your chance!

The pop R&B singer and viral TikTok sensation has just announced that he’s split from his longtime girlfriend, Jena Frumes. Although he didn’t specify why they’ve split up, he did announce that they’d be co-parenting their new child (born just four months ago) together.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he said in the tweet. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Check out the tweet Jason Derulo sent announcing his newly single status below.

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

People reported that just a few days ago, Frumes shared a loving post about Jason Derulo — which makes the split even more eyebrow-raising.

“Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover,” she said. “You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that🥺. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever ❤️”

Frumes has since deleted the post.