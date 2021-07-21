Jason Lee Accuses Karen Civil Of Paying A 17-Year-Old Hacker To Take Down His Blog

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee had a lot to say on the latest episode of his Gagging internet show. In particular, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member took aim at Karen Civil for allegedly using a teenage hacker to attack his outlet.

“When Karen Civil was running around talking about ‘Black excellence’ and supporting Black women and Black people and being all ‘Black’ and running around here trying to garner respect from m############, Karen Civil was also the same m########### paying people to hack Hollywood Unlocked, trying to put my Black employees out of business,” said Jason Lee on his YouTube channel.

The California-bred media personality also stated, “[Karen Civil] paid this 17-year-old and told him she was going to put him in the rap game. The reason why I found out is because she lied to him and then he called me. But guess what? I want to interview that kid now.”

The apparent bad blood between Jason Lee and Karen Civil stems from the longstanding feud between Hip Hop artists Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Jason Lee is a friend and supporter of Cardi B, and Karen Civil was heavily involved in promoting Nicki Minaj.

“Karen goes to work for Nicki Minaj in the social media world, trying to get the blogs to talk about her. Karen called me and said, ‘If you post these positive things about Nicki, she’ll like all your stuff and comment on your page,'” stated Lee. “I’m like, ‘What the f### is a comment and like going to do?’ I’m not f###### doing that because Nicki’s paying you to make the blogs speak for her. F### that! I said, ‘No.'”

Previously, Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, also blamed Karen Civil for being involved in Minaj allegedly paying blogs like Baller Alert to post negative stories about him. In 2017, the Philadelphia-raised rhymer wrote on Instagram, “By the way Karen, I got the tapes of ya corny ass saying Nicki paying y’all for this geek s###.”

Karen Civil responded, “It’s a business. Websites, blogs, Instagram – all these things are businesses. I’m not going to stop Meek from doing anything or be a part of trying to harm him. Anything people have been posting about him, it’s things that he posted on his own page.”

In addition, Jason Lee mentioned Harlem rap star Cam’ron having a problem with Karen Civil in the past. Back in 2016, Cam alleged Civil stole $60,000 from fellow Diplomats member DukeDaGod. That accusation was a response to Karen Civil publicly stating the “Oh Boy” emcee’s beef with Jay-Z was partially over a parking space at the Def Jam label offices. Cam’ron insisted that story about Jay-Z was untrue.

The latest edition of Gagging also included Jason Lee saying, “And [Nicki Minaj,] you’re letting these loser-ass b###### ruin your relationship with a n#### like me, the king of this m###########. People like Karen Civil who prey on 17-year-olds’ hopes and dreams of becoming rappers.”

Lee continued, “This kid cried on the phone because he thought [Karen Civil] was going to get him a record deal and get him out of the ghetto… She lied to him and took his $20,000 and never called him back. I saw all the receipts and got them all.”