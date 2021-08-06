Rumors: Kanye And Jay-Z Are Reuniting With “Watch The Throne 2″…This Year?

Kids, back in the day, Kanye West and Jay-Z released an album called Watch The Throne. The album dropped 10 years ago this month, on August 8, 2011. This is nearly to the day! Well, you saw the headline! Here is the big reveal: they are going to do it again. Now, the moment I heard Jay on Kanye’s album the first time around, I could see this coming…it wasn’t hard to put two and two together. But there’s more…

They are supposed to be dropping this bad boy by the end of the year. Are you not entertained?

Well, the rumors are starting to have rumors these days. The fans are not pleased with Mr. West right now. Donda, his highly anticipated album, did not drop a expected today (yet). I wonder if he did a reverse Jay-Z and decided not to drop music on the same day as Nas. Also, there’s the Jadakiss factor. Most Hip-Hop heads are tuned into the dismantling of Dipset and overanalyzing Jadakiss. Kanye may feel a way about eyes being on somebody else despite all the pomp and pageantry of floating in the sky. LOL!!! That was nuts!

Do you think this can happen?