JAY-Z May Have Been Intimidated By Michael Jackson Rodney Jerkins Says

Rodney Jerkins recently reflected on Introducing JAY-Z to the late Michael Jackson before his iconic Summer Jam cameo and appeared to suggest HOV was potentially starstruck during the interaction.

In a recent interview, Jerkins revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the moment he introduced JAY-Z to Michael Jackson. The meeting would end up culminating in one of the most unforgettable moments in Hip-Hop history by essentially uniting the music titans on the same stage for the first time ever.

Jerkins, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, recounted how the introduction between the King of Pop and the rap mogul came about. He explained that the connection was initiated by a request from JAY-Z’s team.

“So I get the call from my man, Big Chuck, who’s from Brooklyn, and Big John, the publisher that he’s now the CEO of Sony/ATV,” Rodney Jerkins said. “And he was like, ‘Yo, Jay really want to meet Michael. Can you make that happen?’ I was like, ‘I got you.'”

The meeting took place in the studio, where JAY-Z, known for his cool demeanor and unshakeable confidence, found himself in awe of Jackson. Jerkins described the scene, detailing how the “Big Pimpin'” rapper appeared to fawning over the “Thriller” hitmaker.

“That was the most humble I ever seen JAY-Z in my life,” Jerkins said. “For real. He could vouch for it. He had to feel a little bit intimidated. I knew Jay to be so cool and just so—and you could tell it was just like, it was a different thing when he got with Mike.”

The encounter set the stage for a momentous occasion at the 2001 Summer Jam festival, where Michael Jackson made a surprise appearance during JAY-Z’s set at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. When Jackson touched the stage, the crowd erupted, given that the idea of the King of Pop making an appearance at a Hip-Hop festival was unheard of.

Fans marveled as Jackson, clad in a white suit and delivering his iconic wave to the crowd, shared the stage with JAY-Z during a performance of his classic record “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).” It was a moment that not only solidified JAY-Z’s standing as a cultural icon but also showcased Jackson’s enduring influence across all genres of music.

When comparing the careers of JAY-Z and Michael Jackson, it’s not hard to tell that both artists have left indelible marks on the music industry. However, their paths and impacts differ significantly. JAY-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, has become a blueprint for success in Hip-Hop, expanding his influence beyond music into business and philanthropy.

His 2001 album, The Blueprint, debuted at No. 1, selling more than 427,000 copies in its first week and has since been certified 2x-platinum by the RIAA. On the other hand, Michael Jackson, often hailed as the greatest entertainer of all time, boasts one of the highest-selling albums in history with Thriller, which has sold more than 66 million copies worldwide.

