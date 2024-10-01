Jermaine Dupri Goes Off On Followers Trolling Him Over Pool Photoshoot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jermaine Dupri is firing back at clever commentators trolling him over his recent birthday post on Instagram. The So So Def music mogul didn’t shy away from addressing trolls in an aggressive video he shared defending his decision to showcase himself celebrating in style. For those wondering what caused Dupri to go off, it appears […]

Jermaine Dupri is firing back at clever commentators trolling him over his recent birthday post on Instagram.

The So So Def music mogul didn’t shy away from addressing trolls in an aggressive video he shared defending his decision to showcase himself celebrating in style. For those wondering what caused Dupri to go off, it appears as though multiple Instagram users began blowing up his comments, saying he looked cold and “uncomfortable” after he shared the video of himself smoking a cigar in the pool. Fans flooded the comments with jokes and, in true Dupri fashion, the Atlanta Hip-Hop legend wasted no time retaliating at the haters with a bold response.

“Look at how,” Jermaine Dupri said while modeling himself holding a cigar. “You see how when you got the cigar in your mouth, it makes you hold all this in right here.”

As Dupri began explaining his posture, he made it clear that he’s not phased by the comments and reminded everyone of his roots.

“Now listen, I’m a Hip-Hop n###a,” he said. “I think sometimes y’all n###a be forgetting. Y’all be thinking I’m y’all or I don’t know… I’m them n###as. I’m a Hip-Hop n###a.”

Dupri then defended his laid-back demeanor as a byproduct of his essence as a “Hip-Hop n###a,” so to speak.

“I grew up fresh, fly all that, so when you even say that s##t to me, it just be like this,” he said. “It’s like a n##a blocking, right. When a n###a block, ain’t no arm opening, I ain’t doing all this s##t. That ain’t what that is.”

Dupri, who’s known for his unique style, wasn’t about to let the trolls get the last word and ended up shutting down the criticism with one final retort. “When you smoke a cigarette, you ain’t ever seen n###a do like this,” he remarked, mimicking exaggerated motions before. “So do I look cold now?”

Check out the post above to see both videos of Dupri in addition to the remarks trolls left in droves in the comments section of the post.