Jim Jones Has The Perfect Clap Back For People Joking On His Legs

Yo, Jim Jones is a hilarious guy.

As we all know by now, Jim Jones is one of the most engaged fitness junkies in Hip-Hop. He has, through the years, promoted his healthy lifestyle to the people. So we all know this, but he raised more than a few eyebrows when he went to do some pull ups and his whole legs were showing. Well, I think there’s a really good reason for why his legs look like that, but we still do not know. The comments were completely hilarious under the post, but Jim didn’t take it down. In fact he took it in stride which I found to be pretty cool.

What Jim did you, was respond in a way that only a diplomat could. He basically challenged everybody to do one thing that he can do that most of us cannot. Go down on one leg and get up on that same leg. He demonstrated what he challenged everyone to do that said he had no legs to do it. And he did it! Now I tried to do this and promptly realized I can’t. But this is how social media works! The peanut gallery jumps in comments with all their jokes and stuff, but really is full of trash. I didn’t say a word even though I did enjoy the comments!

Get out to Jim Jones, because he’s certainly engaging on social media in a way that most people are not. Him and Conway have been talking about “battling” recently, but I don’t see it happening.

Peter Rosenburg talked to AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur…and he explained how he and Jim Jones got off to a rocky start.