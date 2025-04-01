Jim Jones Takes Aim At Kanye West On “Fashion Killa (PDF)”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones is back like he never left.

Jim Jones and Kanye West are back in the headlines together again. The culture is buzzing. The Harlem capo truly knows how to turn the pettiest insult into art.

Kanye West threw some shade Jim’s way, accusing him of botching a multi-million dollar deal because, allegedly, “Jim didn’t know how to make a PDF.” How? I refuse.

Instead of getting lost in a shouting match with Ye, who continues to spiral through controversy. So what does Jimmy do? He dropped a track called “Fashion Killa” aka “PDF.” Petty? Maybe. Poetic? Absolutely. I love it!

And the record doesn’t just live in beef, it skates around it. It’s the Harlem way! Turns the negative into a positive. Jim Jones sure can control a narrative! Some rappers-turned-podcasters have put their struggles on front street. No shade. Jim Jones isn’t trying to rebrand himself into some viral spectacle. He’s not jumping into influencer or podcast beefs. He’s staying in his creative bag and letting the music—and the outfits—speak. While others are out here chasing likes and livestreams, Jimmy’s chasing legacy.

“Fashion Killa” is a whole mood. The beat is sparse, electric, and almost reminiscent of Kanye’s sonic aesthetic a few years back. Auto-tune? Check. Visual couture vibes? Check. But unlike Ye’s KKK garb Jim keeps it street. The Harlem streets are his runway! The visuals reportedly show Jim and his crew stomping through Paris. Jimmy is as comfortable front row at Fashion Week as he is on the Ave with a chopped cheese on the stoop.

And look, if this is all a Kanye-inspired reaction, it’s the most artistically refreshing one we’ve seen in a minute. Unlike a certain someone who once wore something that resembled a KKK outfit (yeah, that guy), Jim isn’t confusing shock value with style.

At the end of the day, Jim Jones is doing what a lot of others forgot how to do—make art out of the madness.