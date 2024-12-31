Joe Budden Charged With Lewdness After Naked Ring Doorbell Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden was reportedly arrested for disorderly lewdness following an incident at a New Jersey apartment last month.

Joe Budden is reportedly in legal hot water following an incident in Edgewater, New Jersey earlier this month.

The rapper-turned-podcaster was arrested and charged with disorderly lewdness. A complaint issued December 4 allegedly stemmed from an incident involving Joe Budden being caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera while walking around naked.

Budden is set to appear in court on January 16 “for disorderly lewdness, a charge related to sexual misconduct or indecency in public.”

According to a press release from Edgewater, NJ Police, officers were dispatched to a residential complex on December 4 after a resident reported Joe Budden “was standing outside of their apartment door completely naked.”

According to the statement, “The caller was alerted to BUDDEN by their doorbell camera. The video depicted BUDDEN attempting to enter a code into the door keypad several times before reentering his own residence across the hall.”

Edgewater Police Chief Martin stated, “These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Joe Budden Podcast Switches Locations

The “Joe Budden Podcast” recently returned to their old location of engineer Parks’ basement.

According to Budden, they made the switch due to “the bylaws of the town.”

Budden explained, “You cannot film anything in any of those buildings.”

He also noted, “What I’m going through personally is totally separate” from why they changed the filming location.

And there you have it. They p##### the wrong neighbor off (like we all thought) & they ratted the JBN out. pic.twitter.com/zHGxtsv8Kr — The Pullout Bandit (@jumpman1224) December 28, 2024

Joe Budden fans were perplexed, weighing in with their takes on social media.

“Seems as if he was living in the same building he was recording in, sleepwalked and someone called the cops,” one user shared. “The building was already upset about them recording in their and then after that happened, flip accidentally snitched and said they were still recording there so they got kicked out.”

“Who’s next on the list,” joked another user, referencing 50 Cent’s “list of Drake’s “opps.”