Joe Budden Finds Himself In Another Rap “Beef”

Joe Budden might have more beefs than any other rapper. But, since he no longer raps, we may not want to call this a squabble. But let us rap fans are always tured in when bars are used. And that is exactly what Cy-Hi did! He levied some bars straight to Joe Budden today.
Check this out.
This was not Cy-Hi’s best, but that does not mean he is not a worthy opponent to Joe, if Joe still rapped.
Never too far from social media, Joe decided to tweet a response.
Now, this is the origin of the diss.
So, there is no looming rap battle, but I have to say Joe won this round. He posted the following image of him on vaca.
As you know the internets took the time to find a clip where Joe was willing to come out of retirement for Cy! Lets gooooo! He’s already on break, just keep it going!