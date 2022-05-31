Joe Budden Finds Himself In Another Rap “Beef”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden found himself a way to win a battle without even rapping. LOL!

Joe Budden might have more beefs than any other rapper. But, since he no longer raps, we may not want to call this a squabble. But let us rap fans are always tured in when bars are used. And that is exactly what Cy-Hi did! He levied some bars straight to Joe Budden today.

Check this out.

cyhi the prynce dissing Joe budden on a sway freestyle. pic.twitter.com/ot6Fbzrwcd — Philly till the death (@Chatnigga101) May 30, 2022

This was not Cy-Hi’s best, but that does not mean he is not a worthy opponent to Joe, if Joe still rapped.

Never too far from social media, Joe decided to tweet a response.

Why is Cyhi doing that to my name while I’m on vacation? That’s not nice. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 30, 2022

& w that nasty ass bar too….. you lot so lucky lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 30, 2022

Now, this is the origin of the diss.

So, there is no looming rap battle, but I have to say Joe won this round. He posted the following image of him on vaca.

As you know the internets took the time to find a clip where Joe was willing to come out of retirement for Cy! Lets gooooo! He’s already on break, just keep it going!

It’s time, Joe. Take that two month break. 📝📝📝 pic.twitter.com/ZrwO7niZbE — 𝙓𝔇𝔢𝔢𝔭 (@TenDeep_) May 30, 2022