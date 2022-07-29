Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden tried to battle DMX and failed. Then Swizz tried to make a group of him, Cassidy and Drag-on!

DMX is one of the illest rappers ever. I never quite understood why he wasn’t at the top of more “best of” or “top 5” lists. Joe Budden knew though. The NJ-bred rapper recently explained that he once tried to battle X on the set of the classic 1998 movie Belly. WHAT!?! Right on the set?

On the Flip Da Script Podcast, he gave the deets on how he tried to battle X. Apparently, they shot the movie, in part, right in front of his mother’s house in New Jersey. And a young Budden couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“It was me just rapping, but he was supposed to rap. This was on — they shot Belly outside of my mom’s building, which was Jersey City. So I caught DMX on one of them nights, but he had to go shoot a scene,” he said.

After failing to get at the dog, Swizz Beatz tried to make a group of him, Cassidy and Drag-on! I don’t know if that would have happen.

We know that DMX would have won that battle.