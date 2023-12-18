Jonathan Majors Dumped By Marvel After Guilty Verdict

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors has been removed from the Marvel Comics Universe after taking a big loss in court.

Yo, fam, I got some wild news for y’all and it might ruin your day. Jonathan Majors slayed it as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but that is over. We won’t see him as part of the Marvel fam any more. After his trial in NYC, where a jury of six people found him guilty of reckless assault and harassment, Marvel’s cutting ties with the thespian.

Majors was the big bad in phases four to six of the MCU. He first popped up in 2021 in “Loki” season one and kept the vibe going in season two this year. He was also the main villain in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” a movie which raked in over $476 million. He was on a roll – “Creed III” in March pulled in over $275 million. He was friends with Micheal B. Jordan. This over.

He Who Remains was set to be the major villain in MCU’s Phase 5 and 6. They even had “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” lined up for May 1, 2026. There are all kinds of shake-ups in the Marvel world right now. WACK! I want to know what you think about all of this right now?

Before things went south in March with his arrest over the assault on his girl, Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors was on track for a killer 2023. He had “Magazine Dreams,” a movie about a troubled amateur bodybuilder. Disney’s Searchlight pulled the plug on the theatrical release. Maybe a streaming service will pick it up.

I don’t know about you guys, but you better be careful about who you lay down witih. And you know what I mean.