Jonathan Majors’ “Origin Story” Gives Insight On Alleged Assault Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors has been quiet as of late, but a new doc explores his dramatic rise and possible crashing fall.

First of all, Jonathan Majors is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That said, it is looking like a rough road ahead for the actor, who was on the rise when he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. That situation played out over a number of days and worsened when his lawyer released texts between the two. Those texts played out like classic abuse cases. The verdict is out on whether or not he did the things he is accused of, which includes strangulation.

In the MCU, he plays a super villain. Every hero and villain has a origin story that makes them what they are. And Majors is no different. RRG decided to compile and narrate a mini-documentary that traces how this amazing rising star may have gotten to this point. They talk about abuse and bullying. At one point, this tale says he punched trees to release anger. If there is any truth to this, I hope he is getting help. If they cancel him, he’s going to need it.

Check it out. They use various sources and previous interviews to authenticate their report.