Joseph Watson Jr Fires Shots at TIA, TIA Cop Shot in Chest

Recently, on Nov. 30, around 11P, C.S.T., a brazen shooting took place at the Tulsa International Airport. Joseph Watson, Jr., has been identified as the culprit. A TIA officer — who was wearing a bulletproof vest — was shot in the chest.

The calculated shooting stems from a domestic dispute. Last week, during a Thanksgiving celebration, it is alleged that Watson threatened to kill his wife. He accused her of cheating. So, he left the Houston-based get-together.

Before returning to Tulsa, from Houston, TX, Watson’s wife would proactively contact local authorities. After, touching down in the Town, a TIA officer escorted her from the airport’s arrivals section. She anticipated an uneventful departure. That did not happen.

Outside, lying in wait, she spotted her husband. Watson, sprung into action. He would draw-down. His wife managed to escape the wild shots. The former felon discharged one of his three guns.

Luckily, she was not hit. Officers gave chase. Watson quickly scurried away into a parking garage . While in the garage several more shots were exchanged. In total, 11 people were on the scene. Of these, only two individuals were directly injured by bullets.

The gun-totting Watson was hit. No, it is not life-threatening. He sustained a gun-shot wound to the ankle. It appears Watson’s aim was more accurate. A well-positioned bulletproof vest may have saved a TIA officer’s life. Watson, would later be hospitalized. Pending, his release from the hospital, the cowboy will be booked for his bad behavior.

He is facing a litany of charges. Since, the shooting transpired outside of the actual airport, none of them will be federal. How were these officers able to peacefully diffuse and disarm Watson? So many people, like Terrence Crutcher, have been killed while following police instructions. Something is different.

For more information on the incident check out Fox 23’s report.