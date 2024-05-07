JT Explains Why She & Lil Uzi Vert Have Yet To Release Any Music Together

Will the world get to hear new music from JT and Lil Uzi Vert?

Even though JT has confirmed that she and her boo, Lil Uzi Vert, have a significant amount of musical material recorded with each other, they have yet to release any of it. Now, she’s explaining why.

In case you missed it, JT and “Switch” rapper Sukihanna were going back and forth on Twitter (X) nearly all weekend—but it was overshadowed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s situation.

Ms.s##### but YOU have a song that say EATING N##### ASS?? your the skum of the earth hoe! Everything YOU do come with shock value & nobody’s never shocked or does it hold any value! Flop ? Girl stop you let Stan twitter drag you in this & ima take it wherever you wanna go! B#### https://t.co/QTXeUhif1a — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) May 5, 2024

In the midst of trading shots with Sukihanna, JT went off on a fan who appeared to suggest that not even her Lil Uzi Vert supports her career. In addition to being accused of using Nicki Minaj’s Barbz fanbase as a popularity boost for herself, the fan accused JT of attempting to leverage her relationship with Uzi the same way. Judging by JT’s reply, that fan’s theory absolutely did not fly with her.

“It’s because he actually was paying for my studio time when me & my label was at odd’, we have songs as well,” JT wrote in part addressing her and Uzi’s lack of available music together. I wasn’t a solo artist then it didn’t make since. Idk how ppl I block page pop up but I’m sick of this page speaking on me & don’t know wtf they be talking about.

“FYI he barely promotes his own music I drive a RR as an everyday car because of him trust me a story post won’t make me no never mind.”

It’s because he actually was paying for my studio time when me & my label was at odd’s, we have songs as well. I wasn’t a solo artist then it didn’t make since. Idk how ppl I block page pop up but I’m sick of this page speaking on me & don’t know wtf they be talking about. FYI he… https://t.co/mu9BlUSVey — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) May 3, 2024

Outside of the recent leaked banger “Pop It” intact with JT’s feature, which was likely intended for last year on Uzi’s chart-topping album The Pink Tape, the couple have appeared on very few records together throughout the duration of their on-again-off-again relationship.

And even though JT has revealed she and Lil Uzi have a decent stash in the vault, it doesn’t seem like she has plans for releasing the music anytime soon. Or maybe she does, she just got too caught up in flexing the Rolls Royce Uzi bought for her. We’ll give her the benefit of the doubt and assume it’s the latter, at least in this case.

Check out the full message and leaked track above.