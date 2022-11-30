Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Raises Questions About The Rapper’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ally Lotti says she knows more than the medical experts are telling us. She’s been making claims for a while.

The Cook County Medical Examiner concluded that fatal oxycodone and codeine caused Juice WRLD’s death, but his girlfriend Ally Lotti isn’t buying it.

She hopped on social media to stir the conspiracy theory pot. She claims people are wrong if they think the “Lean Wit Me” rapper died from an accidental overdose.

“Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong!” she said. “Literally, you’re wrong so suck a dick. Okay? Suck a dick.”

Interestingly, before making this statement, she drunkenly attempted to spit a few rhymes. I guess the heat of her freestyle keeps this conspiracy pot bubbling.

“There’s a lot of s**t y’all don’t know that I f**king grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad s**t on me. I don’t care.”

Despite claims of knowing more than medical experts and the general public, she didn’t provide any substantial evidence as to what really happened to the Chicago native. This isn’t the first time she’s denied medical conclusions.

Back in June, she posted a similar clip on social media addressing what happened to Juice WRLD the day before he died. She claimed she would speak more in detail when it was “safe.”

I wonder why she felt safe enough to freestyle and strong enough to start throwing franks but the medical examiner’s report remains final. Her conspiracy pot might not be finished cooking but I can smell the clout-chase seasonings.

In case you didn’t know, her current boyfriend Carter Jamison was spotted flexing on TikTok with a diamond-encrusted blue-face Rolex. Juice gave her the watch as a gift.

[via] [Ally Lotti] [TikTok]